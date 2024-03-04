Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

PM’s Kashmir Itinerary Unveiled: Modi's Jam-Packed Day In Kashmir

Prime Minister Modi will meet with the families of martyrs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, acknowledging their sacrifices for the nation.

Reported by: Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
PM Modi
PM’s Kashmir Itinerary Unveiled: Modi's Jam-Packed Day in Kashmir | Image:ANI
PM Modi To Visit Jammu and Kashmir News:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a significant visit to the Kashmir valley, marking his first appearance since the abrogation of Article 370. Scheduled for March 7, the event will see PM Modi addressing a massive rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

The visit is not just about politics, it symbolizes an attempt at reconciliation particularly given Modi didn’t visit Kashmir since the revocation of its special status in August 2019.

Modi's itinerary for the day involves landing in Srinagar around 12 PM and heading straight to Bakshi Stadium for the rally. A significant turnout is anticipated, with people from various regions of the Valley, including Paharis, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who have recently seen positive developments in their status. Paharis have been granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, while Gujjars and Bakerwals now have a 10 per cent reservation in the UT Assembly.

Additionally, OBC’s have received reservations in government jobs, and educational institutions, as well as political reservations in Panchayats and Municipalities. During the rally, Modi is expected to unveil new initiatives aimed at benefiting various communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He will also engage with beneficiaries of government schemes via video conferencing, emphasising the positive impact of welfare programs initiated by both Central and Union Territory Governments.

Additionally, the distribution of appointment letters to deserving youth is on the agenda, aligning with the government’s focus on empowering the youth.

In a gesture of respect, Prime Minister Modi will meet with the families of martyrs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, acknowledging their sacrifices for the nation.

Security arrangements have been significantly ramped up ahead of Modi's visit, with increased deployment of security personnel and stringent vigilance around Bakshi Stadium.

Random vehicle checks and special checkpoints have been established across the city to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

Politically, Modi's visit assumes paramount significance, particularly concerning the BJP's strategic manoeuvres in the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri seat. Despite not initially featuring in the candidate list, the party is contemplating the nomination of senior leader Ravinder Raina for this pivotal constituency, indicating BJP’s aspiration to consolidate its presence in the Valley.

The broader implications of Modi's visit and the ensuing rally at Bakshi Stadium reverberate across the valley, promising transformative impacts on the political and socio-economic landscape. Following the engagements, Prime Minister Modi is slated to depart for New Delhi around 4 PM.

Pertinently, on February 20, Modi charted a similar trajectory in Jammu, where he inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 32,000 crore and delivered an address at Maulana Azad Stadium, setting the stage for his visit to the Kashmir Valley.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

