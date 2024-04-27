Advertisement

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh maintained his stance on India’s right on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying “Pok was, is and will always be a part of India.”

While speaking exclusively to Arnab Goswami, Republic Media’s Editor-in-Chief, the Defence Minister said, “Pok belonged to India, it will always remain with India, the way development is going in Kashmir, it is remarkable, the people of Pok themselves will understand that they should be on the side of development, Pok residents would demand merger with India.”

Advertisement

#RajnathAndArnab | We have kept our promise, people of PoK have seen the development that has come after abrogation of Article 370. People of PoK will raise their own voice; residents of PoK in dire straits, while Pakistan sees unrest for ration, here we are providing free ration… pic.twitter.com/NDrT8Lhtwi — Republic (@republic)

He also hit out at Pakistan over its dwindling capacity to tackle food shortage on its soil. The Defense Minister said that the residents of PoK are part of India and that the doors are open for them to embrace the country.

Advertisement

He said, “Pok residents are our own. Our hearts are open and waiting for them. They are close to our hearts.”

The BJP leader also issued a stern warning to Pakistan against harboring terror. He suggested the Islamic country to turn into a good neighbour by maintaining its clear stand on terrorism and his shared values with India.

Advertisement

Aiming to foster good relations between the two countries, Rajnath Singh said,” Pakistan should stop using terror as policy. We want good neighbourly ties with Pakistan. Stop terror, be a good neighbour.”

