New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar reiterated India's claim over the region on Monday, May 13. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday reiterated India's stand on merging the illegally occupied region and said that "one day we will end the illegal occupation of the PoK and the PoK will join with India."

"These days, a lot of things are going on at the PoK. You must have seen some incidents happening there. Now, Modi government, we are very clear on this. Parliament's resolution, we are very clear that PoK is a part of India. It is part of India, it was always part of India, it will be part of India," EAM said during a media interaction at a seminar on Indian Capital Markets 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat' at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai.

"And we definitely have this intention. that one day we will end the illegal occupation of the PoK and the PoK will join with India. Now you see that the opposition is in the opposite direction," the external affairs minister added.

Jaishankar Hits Out At Opposition

Jaishankar mounted a scathing attack on the Opposition leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyer and Farooq Abdullah. The external affairs minister, responding to Abdullah's remarks, highlighted that the Opposition leaders want the government to talk with Pakistan on the issue of PoK, adding that it is not happening.

"Farooq Abdullah reminds us not to talk about POK because Pakistan has nuclear weapons. We are proud of India's nuclear weapons. On the contrary, Pakistan's nuclear weapons seem to be more important. If it is Manish Shankar Iyer or Farooq Abdullah, they are so afraid of Pakistan's nuclear weapons that they think that we should not talk about POK. So I will say that whatever is the issue of security, we are on the side of CAA, our intention is to take CAA forward. They are the prisoners of the vote bank," the BJP leader said.

What's Happening in Pakistan?

For the last 4 days, several districts of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir have been marred with protests as people’s rights movement has surged. The situation remains tense in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday as the total strike against high prices of wheat flour inflated electricity bills and rising taxes enters its fourth day. The Pakistan government is stepping up efforts to de-escalate the situation amid deadly clashes between security forces and protesters.

The protests organised by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) began on May 10 and led to a crackdown by security forces using tear gas shelling. These demonstrations occurred in Muzaffrabad, Sehansa, Mirpur, Rawalkot, Khuiratta, Tattapani and Hattian Bala. Following this, the Pakistan government imposed Section 144 shutting down schools, colleges and offices. Several videos went viral on social media showing police using batons on protestors injuring 100.

