Published 00:18 IST, July 14th 2024

Police Action Against Clerics In Anantnag Over 'Inflammatory' Remarks

The remarks made were brought to the attention of the Anantnag Police, which promptly initiated proceedings against the two, a police officer said Bounding down entails the accused must give an undertaking that they will indulge in good conduct and refrain from committing any offence.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: (Representational)
