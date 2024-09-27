Published 11:29 IST, September 27th 2024
Man Who Pelted Stone at Passenger Train in Prayagraj to Steal Phones Arrested
RPF and GRP have jointly arrested a man who allegedly threw stones at the Seemanchal Express to get passengers near the doors to drop their phones
