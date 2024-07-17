Published 23:58 IST, July 17th 2024
Police Arrest Prime Accused in Murder of Ex-Bihar Minister's Father
Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the killing of former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni’s father, with the arrest of the prime accused after he “confessed” his involvement in the crime.
Police Arrest Prime Accused in Murder of Ex-Bihar Minister's Father | Image: Republic Digital
