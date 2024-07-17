sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:58 IST, July 17th 2024

Police Arrest Prime Accused in Murder of Ex-Bihar Minister's Father

Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the killing of former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni’s father, with the arrest of the prime accused after he “confessed” his involvement in the crime.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
23:58 IST, July 17th 2024