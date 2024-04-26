Advertisement

Delhi: A ‘Spiderman’ and a ‘Spider-woman’ have been arrested in Delhi by the police. Yes, you heard it right, the Delhi police on Friday have arrested a man and a woman, dressed as a ‘Spiderman’ and a ‘Spider-woman’ in the national capital, not for dressing up like a Spiderman, but for performing dangerous stunts on a bike in Delhi’s Dwarka district. The duo, identified as YouTubers, were arrested by the police of the Najafgarh police station violating traffic rules.

The arrested duo, later confessed that their craze to be a popular social media influencer drove them to shoot videos in a unique manner for Instagram reels to gain more followers and likes, has landed them in trouble.

Police took cognizance of the matter after video went viral

The Najafgarh police arrested them after their video of bike stunts in the guise of Spiderman and spider-woman went viral on social media. They were arrested for violating traffic rules, including riding on a bike with no helmets, no mirrors and no number plate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka District), Ankit Kumar Singh identified the traffic violators as Aditya (20), and his friend Anjali (19), both residents of Najafgarh in Dwarka district.

After the action on both the social media influencers, the DCP stated that the duo garnered attention after they recorded an Instagram reel of themselves riding the bike and shared it online. The video, which went viral with over 9 lakh views, drew a massive safety concern from the social media users, while some sought legal action into the matter.

The Delhi police too spotted the video and took cognizance over the traffic violation being done in the video. An investigation was launched against them by Dwarka district police, following public outcry over the reckless behaviour of the duo.

The law enforcement agency, in order to send out strict messages on road safety in the city and to prevent such incidents from taking place in future, took strict action against Aditya and her friend by charging them relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

It was found that Aditya and his friend Anjali recorded an Instagram reel of themselves riding on the bike, titled “Spiderman Najafgarh Part-5”. In the video, the ‘Spider-Woman’ can be seen walking out of a metro station to her ‘Spiderman’ friend.

The two shake hands and soon the Spiderwomen climbs on the bike, following which the duo goes for a ride on the streets of Delhi.

DCP Singh stated, “The rider has been booked under sections 5/180, 194D, 3/181, 177, 125(2) CMVR/177, 184 MV Act, 50,51 CMVR/39/192 MV Act and 209 MV Act for offenses without helmet, without mirror, without license, dangerous driving and not display number plate etc.”

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.



