Updated February 11th, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Police Barricades At Ghazipur and Singhu Borders Ahead of Farmers' Dilli Chalo March on Feb 13

A video shared by News Agency ANI showed officials barricading at the Ghazipur border ahead of the 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' march on Tuesday.

Digital Desk
Ghazipur border
Ghazipur border | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of farmers' protests scheduled on February 13, UP Police is all geared up to block demonstrators from reaching Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

A video shared by News Agency ANI showed officials barricading at the Ghazipur border ahead of the 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' march on Tuesday.

Similarly, security arrangements have heightened at Singhu border.

This comes as cement barricades, iron nails and heavy police and CRPF deployment arrangements were made in Haryana ahead of the mass march.  

All the borders of Haryana and Punjab have been sealed with huge cement barricades and barbed wires. Furthermore, section 144 has also been imposed in many districts.

Earlier,  farmers gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10 per cent of Abadi land. 

These arrangements served as a deja vu moment- another farmers' march in 2020, when a large number of farmers from Punjab and nearby areas gathered at the Shambu border and broke police barriers. 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

