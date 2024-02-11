Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of farmers' protests scheduled on February 13, UP Police is all geared up to block demonstrators from reaching Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.

A video shared by News Agency ANI showed officials barricading at the Ghazipur border ahead of the 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' march on Tuesday.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Police barricading at Ghazipur border, ahead of the farmers' call for march to Delhi on 13th February. pic.twitter.com/CAfbgzPsyY — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Similarly, security arrangements have heightened at Singhu border.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Security being tightened near Singhu Border, ahead of the farmers' call for March to Delhi on 13th February. pic.twitter.com/pcU9yobJhQ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

This comes as cement barricades, iron nails and heavy police and CRPF deployment arrangements were made in Haryana ahead of the mass march.

Advertisement

All the borders of Haryana and Punjab have been sealed with huge cement barricades and barbed wires. Furthermore, section 144 has also been imposed in many districts.

Earlier, farmers gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10 per cent of Abadi land.

Advertisement

These arrangements served as a deja vu moment- another farmers' march in 2020, when a large number of farmers from Punjab and nearby areas gathered at the Shambu border and broke police barriers.