Published 14:56 IST, September 26th 2024
Police Burst Maoist Supply Network in C'garh, Two 'Maoist Couriers' Held with Explosive Materia
Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Maoist supply network with the arrest of two persons, and seizure of materials used in explosives from them.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Maoist supply network with the arrest of two persons, and seizure of materials used in explosives from them. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:56 IST, September 26th 2024