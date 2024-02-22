English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Police Complaint Filed Against Rakhi Sawant for Allegedly Duping Assam-Based Media House

Rakhi Sawant has been accused of duping a Assam-based media group on pretext of attending an award event in Assam’s Jorhat district.

Anirudha Bhakat
Police complaint filed against Rakhi Sawant for duping media house
Police complaint filed against Rakhi Sawant for duping media house | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • 2 min read
Jorhat: Controversial actress Rakhi Sawant is in the news for all the wrong reasons again. After drawing several controversies in her professional life, Rakhi Sawant has now been accused of duping a Assam-based media group on pretext of attending an award event in Assam’s Jorhat district. This time, Rakhi has been accused of duping a media house by denying to be present at an event, even after receiving fees.

As per information, Rakhi Sawant was recently invited for an event in Assam’s Jorhat district. She was supposed to attend the Prag Cine Awards organized by AM Televisions Pvt Ltd. She was contacted by the Chief Managing Director (CMD) of the group Sanjive Narain.

Rakhi Sawant allegedly refused to return money

Republic Digital has been told that Sanjive Narain paid Rakhi Sawant a fee of 22,000 Dirham (4,96,967.80 in INR) as she was reportedly in Dubai. After receiving the money, Sanjive Narain also received a video from Rakhi, confirming her presence at the Cine Awards. The video was supposed to be used as a promotional video.

But, soon after sending her video Rakhi, allegedly informed the organiser that she cannot fly to India as a warrant has been issued against her by the police and will be arrested the moment she lands in India.

Talking to Republic Digital, Sanjive Narain said, “She sent videos from her shoot in Dubai. She also sent the promotional video announcing her arrival at the Prag Cine Awards on February 16, after a close friend of mine paid her the money in Dubai. But later when I tried to contact her to know if she landed in Kolkata or not, I got to know that she didn't come and said that the police have issued a warrant against her, for which she couldn't come.”

“I politely asked her to return the 22,000 Dirham which was paid to her by my friend. But to my utter shock, she declined to return the money. We are now taking legal action against her and a police complaint has already been lodged,” Narain added.

It has been learnt that Rakhi Sawant allegedly sent a video from the Dubai airport to the organisers informing that she couldn't come for the award show citing the police warrant issued against her and she took off from Dubai to London.
 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 17:46 IST

