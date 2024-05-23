Advertisement

Rishikesh: In an unusual move to chase the accused, a video showing cops driving into an emergency ward went viral. The PTI is said to be of AIIMS Rishikesh where police officials were chasing to arrest a nursing official who was accused of harassing a female doctor.

The 26-second video clip showed the police car driving through a crowd in the emergency ward with several patients on beds on both sides.

The clip further showed a group of men clearing the way for the SUV passing, with pushing stretchers carrying patients out of the way. The officials sitting in the car could also be seen in the clip.



Shankar Singh Bisht told PTI that the nursing officer had allegedly sexually harassed a woman doctor inside an operation theatre at the premier health facility. Identified as Satish Kumar, now suspended had also allegedly sent an obscene message to the doctor.

This comes as the incident sparked outrage among the doctors, who went on strike and also protested outside the dean's officer demanding the accused be sacked. The doctors raised slogans and urged for Satish's immediate sacking, arguing that his suspension wasn't enough.

Another video showed that the reason the cops decided to drive into the hospital was due to the large number of protesting doctors. A group surrounded the police vehicle as they the accused man in the car.