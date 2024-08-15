Published 15:12 IST, August 15th 2024
Police Hand Over 688 Recovered Mobiles to Owners in J'khand's East Singhbhum District
The police have returned more than 680 stolen or lost mobile phones to their owners under the 8th phase of "Operation Asha".
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The phones were returned by the East Singhbhum district at a function held at Ravindra Bhawan Auditorium | Image: PTI/Rep Image
