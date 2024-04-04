Advertisement

Noida: The Noida police are all geared to ensure a free, fair and secured campaigning and voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the national capital region. The police team along with senior police officials are regularly patrolling in their respective areas and monitoring each and every safety detail to ensure impenetrable security across the region.

In view of the upcoming elections, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida Zone-1 and the Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) of Noida Sector-6, Praveen Singh along with several police teams and the paramilitary forces carried out area domination in and around Noida Sector-37, Village Chalera and adjoining areas.

Apart from the monitoring of the adequate security arrangements, the police team promptly focused on checking the history sheeters and other notorious criminals during the round.

The senior police officials, also undertook various confidence building measures as they went on to have conversation with the local people and advised them to remain alert as a vigilant citizen. The police officials appealed to them to share any information, which appears to be suspicious in nature and which could hamper the law and order situation in the area.

Earlier, the police team visited the liquor shops in the area along with the Excise Department officials and gave necessary guidelines to the liquor shop owners.

Not only in Noida Zone-1, but police teams across the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddha Nagar carried out similar patrols and marches in their respective areas and took stock of the security measures.



