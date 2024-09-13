Published 13:04 IST, September 13th 2024
Police Inspector Suspended, 3 More Held Over Violence in Karnataka Town
A police inspector has been suspended for dereliction of duty while three more people have been taken into custody in connection with the violence.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The situation in this town in Mandya district, where clashes broke out between two groups following which mobs went on a rampage targeting several shops | Image: X/Rep Image
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:04 IST, September 13th 2024