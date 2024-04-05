×

Updated March 16th, 2023 at 06:25 IST

Police lob tear gas shells, fire in the air as tribals turn violent against death of woman in Indore

Police lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air on Wednesday night when an agitation held by tribals over the death of a 23-year-old woman in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh turned violent with protesters damaging vehicles of police and attacking police personnel, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indore
Police lobbed tear gas shells and fired in the air on Wednesday night when an agitation held by tribals over the death of a 23-year-old woman in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh turned violent with protesters damaging vehicles of police and attacking police personnel, an official said. The incident occurred at Badgonda police station, about three km away from Mhow town.

Police station in-charge Dharmendra Thakur said the woman, a resident of Khargone, was living and studying at Dhamnod for the last few years.

"Yadunandan Patidar, a resident of Gawli Palasiya village, came in contact with her last year and brought her to his house here (Badgonda)," he said.

The woman died on Wednesday evening. As the news of her death reached her parents, they and members of various tribal groups gathered at the police station and staged a protest, Thakur said.

The officer said protesters blocked the traffic by placing the woman's body on the road on Wednesday evening.

"Some of them attacked policemen and damaged vehicles of police, who reacted with a mild lathi charge. However, as the mob went on a rampage, police fired about a dozen rounds in the air and also lobbed tear gas shells," he said.

Details about injuries, if any, are not available.

Police personnel are deployed in large numbers in the area and the situation is becoming normal, Thakur added. 

Published March 16th, 2023 at 06:25 IST

