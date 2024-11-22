Published 11:46 IST, November 22nd 2024
Police Officer Raped 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl, Kerala High Court Denies Bail
A police officer in Thrissur has been behind the bars for raping a teen Dalit girl, for the last two years and applied for bail; Kerala HC has rejected his plea
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
11:46 IST, November 22nd 2024