sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Police Officer Raped 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl, Kerala High Court Denies Bail

Published 11:46 IST, November 22nd 2024

Police Officer Raped 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl, Kerala High Court Denies Bail

A police officer in Thrissur has been behind the bars for raping a teen Dalit girl, for the last two years and applied for bail; Kerala HC has rejected his plea

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police Officer Raped 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl, Kerala High Court Denies Bail
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:46 IST, November 22nd 2024