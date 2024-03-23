×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2023 at 12:28 IST

Police official nabbed by Punjab Vigilance Bureau for taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of police for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab
Image: Police official nabbed by Punjab Vigilance Bureau (Representation) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of police for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

Jagtar Singh, who was posted at Talwandi Sabo police station in Bathinda, was arrested on Saturday on the complaint of a resident of main bazaar Talwandi Sabo, said an official statement here.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the police official had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe to help him in a case.

The complainant had alleged that the ASI had already taken Rs 5,000 and was asking to pay the remaining money.

A VB team from Bathinda Range laid a trap and the accused police official was arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 as second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at VB police station Bathinda Range.

Further investigation in this case was under progress.

The statement said earlier too the cop was booked for taking bribe of Rs 43,000 in 2020. "The accused was earlier booked on an online complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020 while he was posted at police station canal colony Bathinda for taking a bribe of Rs 43,000. This case is still pending in the court of additional district and sessions judge Bathinda," it said. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2023 at 12:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

a few seconds ago
Zucchini

Benefits Of Zucchini

a minute ago
US Stocks

US stock market expands

2 minutes ago
Amazon

Amazon India seller fee

7 minutes ago
Why this spoon is found in every Indian house? Goes viral

Spoon Found In House

8 minutes ago
They Didn't Comply With I-T Rules: BJP Slams Congress Amid Bank Freeze Row

BJP Slams Congress

8 minutes ago
GenAI's Impact on Healthcare

GenAI and Healthcare

9 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

10 minutes ago
Kane Williamson and Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill on GT

10 minutes ago
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor

BSEB 12th scrutiny dates

12 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Pandya captaincy stint

20 minutes ago
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes

Blush Application Tips

22 minutes ago
Zak Brown

McLaren extend contract

24 minutes ago
Yakushima (Japan)

Old Forests Of The World

25 minutes ago
Hefty ₹50,000 Fine for Ayodhya Station Contractor

Ayodhya Station

26 minutes ago
Soy milk

Nutrients For Thyroid

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World7 hours ago

  3. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  4. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World8 hours ago

  5. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo