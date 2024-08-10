sb.scorecardresearch
  Police Release Sketches of 4 Terrorists Seen in High Altitude 'Dhoks' in J-K's Kathua

Published 13:26 IST, August 10th 2024

Police Release Sketches of 4 Terrorists Seen in High Altitude 'Dhoks' in J-K’s Kathua

Police released sketches of four terrorists who were seen in the higher reaches of Kathua district and announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakhs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
J-K Police released sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in ‘dhoks’ of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar forests in the upper reaches of the district.
J-K Police released sketches of four terrorists who were last seen in 'dhoks' of Malhar, Bani and Seojdhar forests in the upper reaches of the district.
