New Delhi: A joint team of Delhi Police solved the kidnapping and sexual assault case of an 8-year-old girl within 24 hours of the incident and recovered her safely from South Delhi. The police also arrested the accused from Delhi’s Mehrauli area with the help of CCTV footage. The minor girl was later handed over to the family.

According to the police, the joint team of Kotla Mubarkapur police station and teams of South Delhi’s special staff and AATS, arrested the kidnapper identified as Arjun alias Mohammad Umer (28) and rescued the girl.

Several CCTV cameras were checked before tracing the accused

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi), Ankit Chauhan stated, “On May 6, at around 3 pm, a PCR call regarding the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl was received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station. The police reached the spot at Uday Chand Marg, where the complainant (father of the missing girl), resident of Wazir Nagar stated that an unknown person had taken away his daughter. He tried to trace the girl but she couldn’t be traced.”

Accordingly, a case of kidnapping was registered by the police and an investigation was taken up. Keeping in view the gravity of the case, multiple teams were formed to act swiftly and trace the missing girl.

“The family members and relatives of the minor girl were examined thoroughly keeping in view the personal animosity. The teams started working on all aspects and initially collected some vital clues from the place of occurrence through analysis of CCTV footage and one suspect was spotted moving in the area in suspicious circumstances in one of the footage. Thereafter, CCTV cameras were checked rigorously to trace the route and direction taken by the suspect and from where he came to kidnap the little girl,” DCP Chauhan said.

Multiple CCTV cameras in various areas were checked and with consistent efforts, it was revealed that the accused came from South Extension Part-1 bus stop and he had also taken the little girl in the same direction. Further analysis of the CCTV disclosed that the accused person along with the little girl got down at Qutub Minar Metro Station. On getting the clue, an extensive search was made in the Juggies of Andheria Mod and during the search operation, the accused person identified as Arjun was apprehended from his jhuggi and the minor girl was rescued.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he crafts small toys of glass and had come to Kotla to collect some glass. While there, he noticed the girl playing and took her to his jhuggi in Andheria Mod.

“The victim girl after rescue was reunited with her family. During examination the victim disclosed that the accused sold her nose pin and got her new clothes and some food items for himself. She also informed that the accused had changed her clothes and also sexually assaulted her once,” the DCP stated.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

