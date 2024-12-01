Police Says 'Investigating' Alleged Death Threats To MP Pappu Yadav

Purnea: Bihar police announced on Sunday that they are investigating the alleged death threats made against Independent MP Pappu Yadav and said they are yet to establish any connection with any group.

Superintendent of Police Purnea, Kartikey Sharma told ANI, “It is our responsibility to provide him safety and we are ensuring it... We have not been able to establish any connection with any group... We are taking every threat seriously and investigating accordingly.”

Pappu Yadav told ANI on Sunday," “I recently received a video message as a death threat. I have registered a complaint in Delhi now.”

On Saturday, Pappu Yadav expressed concern over alleged death threats he has been receiving from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Pappu Yadav also criticised the central government for failing to provide him with adequate security and called for an investigation into the reasons behind the threats.

The Purnea MP questioned the government's priorities, pointing out that while he is being threatened, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been given a security cover.

He said, “What is the reason behind this, why does he want to kill me, who is the one who wants to get me killed? There will be someone who will find him. The responsibility of this of IB, RAW. You (Govt) don't give security, give it to Kangana Ranaut and others but at least fulfil the responsibility of investigating, are we not citizens of this country, don't we stand up for the law and constitution of this country?”

Earlier, Pappu Yadav had claimed that the threats were connected to his efforts to expose corruption in a hospital scam, which he plans to raise in Parliament.