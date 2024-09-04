sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Police Search for Sculptor Jaydeep Apte After Shivaji Statue Collapse Sparks Sparks Political Outcry

Published 23:28 IST, September 4th 2024

Police Search for Sculptor Jaydeep Apte After Shivaji Statue Collapse Sparks Sparks Political Outcry

Sindhudurg police search for sculptor Jaydeep Apte after Shivaji statue collapse, triggering political controversy and allegations of mismanagement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police Search for Sculptor Jaydeep Apte After Shivaji Statue Collapse Sparks Sparks Political Outcry
Police Search for Sculptor Jaydeep Apte After Shivaji Statue Collapse Sparks Sparks Political Outcry | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:28 IST, September 4th 2024