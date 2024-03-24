×

Top Trending Stories

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 23:35 IST

Police, security forces working in tandem to end terrorism, says J-K Police chief

The police are working to provide a peaceful environment to the people and peace is, by and large, flourishing in all parts of the Union Territory, Singh said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh. (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in the Union Territory, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

The border security grid is also "much stronger than ever", he said.

"The police along with other security forces are fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. We have to continue our efforts on a mission mode to realise a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir," Singh told police personnel who took part in an encounter in which a Pakistani terrorist was killed in Reasi district earlier this week.

The police are working to provide a peaceful environment to the people and peace is, by and large, flourishing in all parts of the Union Territory, Singh said.

He added, "The border security grid is much stronger than ever to scuttle any attempt from Pakistan to push terrorists and smuggle arms and narcotics." Security forces foiled several infiltration attempts along the Line of Control in the Poonch-Rajouri belt and seized consignments of arms, explosives and narcotics with the help of locals, Singh said.

Reasi is sensitive as it is connected with the border district of Rajouri and the Valley, according to the police chief.

He added that there may be attempts to cross over from one district to another and called for the forces to work together to foil such attempts.

Singh urged the officers to be vigilant and take stringent action against people found providing support to terrorists. He also directed them to monitor the activities of suspects and people attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border.

The senior official issued orders to devise joint area domination plans for Reasi with the involvement of Village Defence Groups for monitoring and generation of human intelligence. He also stressed on taking stringent action against people found involved in the drugs trade.

Singh interacted with officers and jawans of the 33 Rashtriya Rifles and also took a briefing on the operational aspects in the area.

Published September 7th, 2023 at 23:35 IST

