Updated April 8th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Police Seize Huge Quantity of Explosives From Karnataka-Andhra Border

A huge cache of explosives were seized from a private car at a check post on the Karnataka-Andhra border in this district and a person was arrested, police said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
Police Seize Huge Quantity of Explosives From Karnataka-Andhra Border | Image:Representative
Kolar: A huge cache of explosives were seized from a private car at a check post on the Karnataka-Andhra border in this district and a person was arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place under the Nangali police station limits, they said.

According to police, the miscreant was arrested at Nangali check post in Mulbagal taluk of the district on Sunday. The explosives were being transported in a private car. Police have seized 1,200 gelatin sticks, seven boxes of detonator wire and six detonators.

"We have arrested one of the accused in connection, while efforts are being made to nab his accomplice who is absconding," a senior police officer said.

"All angles are being investigated to ascertain whether it was being transported for illegal quarrying," he said. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

