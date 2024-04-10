A joint operation was launched by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Indian Army in which 8 kilograms of heroin was confiscated. | Image: PTI

Jammu: The Police on Wednesday busted a major narcotics racket in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The seizure, valued at over Rs 40 crore, took place in the Nowshera area of the district along the Line of Control. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Indian Army in which 8 kilograms of heroin was confiscated, sources told Republic. The consignment was recovered from a bag by the Police Post In-charge during search operation in the area.

A joint search operation in the area was underway at the time of writing this report.

Police officials told Republic that operation is underway and huge quantity of heroin – worth crores of rupees – has been recovered.

No arrests have been made so far but attempts are being made to nab the smugglers.