Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Police Shoot Down Prime Accused Hours After Brutal Killing of 2 Children in Budaun

Two children were brutally killed by a man with a shaving razor in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, while severely injuring another.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Budaun double murder
Police Shoot Down Prime Accused Hours After Brutal Killing of 2 Children in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Double Murder in Budaun: Badaun: In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun,  two children brutally killed by a man wielding a shaving razor. The accused identified as Javed, reportedly attacked the siblings, Ayush and Honey while they were playing.

The Uttar Pradesh police swiftly responded to the incident, ultimately killing the main suspect in a retaliatory fire.

Heavy police deployment in Budaun

Speaking on the incident, Inspector General (IG) Bareilly, Rakesh Kumar said, "Today evening an unfortunate incident took place. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The accused is aged between 25-30."

Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar, while talking to ANI over the alleged murder of the two children in the Baba colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost, stated, “We received information this evening that a man entered a house and murdered two young children aged 11 and 6 years. After this, there was an agitation amongst the people. The people have been asked to maintain peace and the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The reason for the murder is not clear yet."

There is a heavy police deployment in the area after the incident following protests.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the people residing in the locality gathered at the site and staged a massive protest against the incident. The miffed crowd vandalized Javed's shop and set his shop ablaze.

Following the incident, heavy police deployment was ensured in the area to avoid any untoward incident and ensure law and order in the Baba colony area near Mandi Samiti outpost, which comes under the Civil Lines police station area. 

 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

