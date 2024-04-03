×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Police Sub-Inspector Critically Injured in Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Gangster Killed

A Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was critically injured in an encounter with four gangsters inside the Government Hospital in Kathua.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir | Image:Republic
  • 1 min read
Kathua: A Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was critically injured in an encounter with four gangsters inside the Government Hospital in Kathua. A gangster has also been killed in the retaliatory action by the J&K Police.

Officials informed Republic that a team of police led by Probationary Police Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma from Ramgarh Police Station of Samba went to Kathua district, on reliable information regarding a group of four gangsters. While chasing them, the gangsters opened fire at cops. A bullet hit PSI Deepak Sharma. In the retaliation, a gangster was killed while the fate of the other three is still unknown.

A Police spokesperson said in a statement that a firing incident occurred between police and gangsters in GMC Kathua at around 10.35 pm, and as a result one Probationary Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma got injured and one gangster died in the shootout.

Sources added that the incident took place at around 10:30 pm today inside the premises of Government Medical College, Kathua. Senior officers, including SSP Kathua Shiv Deep Singh have already reached the spot. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused. SSP Samba Vinay Sharma, along with his team is also en route Kathua.

This is a developing story.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Whatsapp logo