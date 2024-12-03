Policeman Murders Estranged Wife and Sister-in-Law in Bhopal

Bhopal: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Madhya Pradesh allegedly stabbed his estranged wife and sister-in-law to death in state capital Bhopal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred under the Aishbagh police station area in the morning, an official said.

"The ASI was identified as Yogesh Maravi. His wife Vinita lived with her sister in a flat in Aishbagh area, where Maravi came in the morning and stabbed them to death. The deceased were aged between 30 and 35 years," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Shukla said.

The domestic help of the deceased informed their relatives, who subsequently alerted the police, she said.

The accused was captured in the CCTV footage arriving in the flat around 11 am. On his arrival, the accused pushed the domestic help outside and locked the door from inside before committing the crime, Shukla said.

ASI Maravi was currently posted on duty in Mandla and had married Vinita about 10 years back. They had been living separately for a long time over a dispute, the DCP said, adding that a search operation was underway to nab him.