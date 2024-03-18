×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

'Politically Motivated': Bhupesh Baghel After FIR Against Him in Mahadev App Case

Baghel, a Congress MLA, has been fielded by the party from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chhattisgarh
The Mahadev app is still operational, Baghel claimed and asked if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and good governance of the Vishnu Deo Sai government. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the FIR against him in the Mahadev online betting case by the state's EOW was politically motivated and was done to defame him since the BJP anticipates massive loss in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Baghel, a Congress MLA, has been fielded by the party from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat.

Advertisement

The state's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) registered a case against Baghel and 18 others in the alleged Mahadev online betting scam based on a probe report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate.

"The FIR was registered by the EOW on March 4 then why it was not uploaded in its website and made public? The FIR was made public on Sunday after a newspaper carried a report on this," Baghel said in the press conference.

Advertisement

"In the FIR copy, my name was mentioned as accused at the 6th place. The content of the FIR in which names of the promoters of the app has been mentioned, does not have my name. The FIR is politically motivated, I was deliberately implicated under pressure. It was done due to political vendetta," he alleged.

Baghel said his government had registered 72 FIRs in connection with the Mahadev app since 2022 and around 450 people were arrested, adding that anti-gambling laws in the state were made more stringent in his tenure (between 2018 and 2023).

Advertisement

The previous Congress government in the state had issued a lookout circular against Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, promoters of the Mahadev betting app and it was the responsibility of the Central government to ensure their arrest, he said.

"They were not arrested and during the last assembly polls, a twist was brought to the story with the entry of Shubham Soni. Till then there were only two promoters of the app Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Suddenly video of Soni was released from the BJP office, not from the ED office, in which Soni claims he is the app's promoter," Baghel said.

Advertisement

"Then a person Asim Das Asim was arrested (in November) along with huge cash pile in a car. The four-wheeler seized from his possession belonged to brother of a BJP leader Amar Agrawal (now an MLA and former minister). Even pictures of Das with incumbent assembly speaker and former assembly speaker Premprakash Pandey surfaced," Baghel further alleged.

The Mahadev app is still operational, Baghel claimed and asked if this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee and good governance of the Vishnu Deo Sai government.

Advertisement

"Why have the promoters of Mahadev App not been arrested yet. Is there any deal? The BJP is anticipating massive loss in Rajnandgaon as well as in the entire state after I was made candidate from Rajnandgaon. Therefore I was falsely framed in the Mahdev app case to impact elections," he added.

"I am neither scared nor will step back with such moves", he asserted.

Advertisement

Baghel also said details that emerged about the electoral bonds show maximum donation was given to the BJP by a company Future Gaming and Hotels Service, he said.

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

a few seconds ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

2 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

4 minutes ago
BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

6 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

7 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

8 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

10 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

11 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

13 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

15 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

16 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

17 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

19 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

20 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

20 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

20 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo