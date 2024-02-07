Advertisement

New Delhi: A political row has erupted after the government announced 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur's name for Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award post posthumously on the eve of the birth centenary of the fountainhead of OBC politics in Bihar. While RJD has called the decision a BJP 'poll gimmick' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party has termed it a Modi govt's ' 'desperation and hypocrisy'. "Even though it reflects the Modi Govt's desperation and hypocrisy, the Indian National Congress welcomes the posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna to the champion of social justice Jannayak Karpoori Thakurji," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Echoing similar remarks, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Its impact will also be seen politically. The government of India was forced to take this decision after we conducted the caste census. What is important is that our demand has been fulfilled...we have been demanding this for a long time. We are really happy that our former CM has been awarded with Bharat Ratna. Its impact will also be seen politically".

'A Politics of Symbolism': How Opposition Politicised Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur?

Politicising the matter further, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claimed that ‘Narendra Modi will attempt to take full credit for it’. "I was told by Ram Nath Thakur... the Prime Minister had called him up after the announcement. The PM has not called me so far... He may claim full credit for the move," Nitish said, following an event which was organised to honour Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that honouring Thakur with ‘Bharat Ratna’, will be a politics of symbolism. "A caste census will be a true tribute to Karpoori Thakur as the country now needs "real justice" and not "politics of symbolism"., said Rahul. The former Congress chief alleged that the BJP government's "concealment" of the results of the social and economic caste census conducted in 2011 and their "indifference" towards a nationwide census is an attempt to weaken the movement for social justice.

'Justice of equal participation', one of the five justices of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is at the centre of justice and social equality, which can begin only after the caste census," Gandhi said

Similarly, RJD MP Manoj Jha said awarding Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna is a very welcome step, but the background needs to be known. "Karpoori Thakur was Laluji's ideological guru. Nitish Kumar was very close to him. We conducted caste census and then increased the scope of reservation, this should be included in this ninth list, otherwise, this Bharat Ratna will seem symbolic," Manoj Jha said.

‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

BJP leaders, on the other hand, welcomed the move, saying ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’. Bihar LoP and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the PM has honoured all Biharis by honouring 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna. "We had made the demand from the PM earlier too. Last year, he had said that this would be considered seriously. The PM has honoured all Biharis by honouring 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna. Entire Bihar is expressing gratitude to the PM because this is an honour for the entire state," Sinha said.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras called the decision historic. "PM Narendra Modi has made a historic decision. The people of Bihar and the entire country are thankful to him for this decision...The PM made a historic decision. He will now be considered a messiah of the backward and Dalits," Paras said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Thakur was such an honest leader that it is discussed even today. "He connected the poor, the deprived and the backward to the mainstream...I express gratitude to the Prime Minister for conferring the Bharat Ratna on him. This is an honour of the poor and their voice, of the backwards...Several of the previous governments used to think about only the people around them. Some of them thought only about their own families. Narendra Modi Government thinks about the entire country," Prasad said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of the entire people of Bihar. "It is good news for Bihar. ..I thank the central govt...he deserves it, this was a demand of the Bihar people...This was fulfilled when a poor person's son became Prime Minister. I thank PM Modi on behalf of the entire people of Bihar. Karpoori Thakur was the real leader of Bihar, he did so many things for the state," Hussain said.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and said that Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived. "First of all, I would like to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived...Those who do politics in his name never thought for him, they just did politics in his name. Parties formed the government with Congress but Karpoori Thakur did not get the honour," Rai said.

BJP MP Sushil Modi said that PM Narendra Modi has done that historic work which no other PM could do to date. "Narendra Modi has done that historic work which no other PM could do till date. Son of an OBC - Narendra Modi - has honoured a crusader of OBC with the Bharat Ratna. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav used to demand the Bharat Ratna but why could they not do it when they were Union Ministers? Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dreams of Karpoori Thakur," Sushil Modi said.

Who Was Karpoori Thakur?

Thakur, who was born on Jan 23, 1924 and passed away in 1988, was the first non-Congress socialist leader who became chief minister twice -- first for seven months in December 1970 and later for two years in 1977.

Thakur, known affectionately as 'Jan Nayak' (people's leader), is the 49th recipient of the country's highest civilian award. The award was last conferred on late President Pranab Mukherjee in 2019.

Born on January 24, 1924, in Nai samaj (barber society), Thakur is credited in Bihar politics for enforcing the total prohibition of alcohol in 1970. The village where he was born in Samistupur district was renamed after him as Karpuri Gram.

He was inspired by heavyweights like Ram Manohar Lohia who spearheaded the socialist movement in post-Independent India. He was also close to Jayaprakash Narayan.