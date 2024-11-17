Published 22:50 IST, November 17th 2024
Politics Without Morality Is Hypocrisy: Naveen Patnaik at Baxipatra Tribute
BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said politics without morality is hypocrisy.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Politics without morality is hypocrisy: Naveen Patnaik | Image: X/@soumyajitt
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:50 IST, November 17th 2024