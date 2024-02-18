Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:16 IST
Breaking: 3 Aam Aadmi Party Councillors Join BJP in Chandigarh
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors late Sunday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chandigarh.
Chandigarh: Days after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged foul-play in the recently-conducted mayoral polls in Chandigarh, three AAP councillors on late Sunday evening joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Republic has learnt. The reports of the AAP members switching sides come moments after Chandigarh Mayor Manoj Sonkar tendered his resignation.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
