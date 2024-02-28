Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2023 at 06:49 IST

Aaditya Thackeray dares CM Eknath Shinde to contest election against him in Worli

Press Trust Of India
Aaditya Thackeray dares CM Eknath Shinde to contest election against him in Worli (Image: Republic) | Image:self
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has challenged "unconstitutional" Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to contest election against him in the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai.

Speaking at a party program on Friday, Thackeray, MLA from Worli, also dared other Sena MLAs and MPs who rebelled against his father Uddhav Thackeray to resign and face the voters afresh.

"I have challenged this unconstitutional chief minister that I would resign as MLA from Worli and you contest election against me. Let me see how you win from Worli," Aaditya said.

"I am also challenging these 13 turncoat MPs and 40 MLAs to resign and contest elections again and see if they can get elected," he added.

Shinde became chief minister after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June 2022. 

Published February 5th, 2023 at 06:49 IST

Eknath Shinde

