Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday dissolved its all units in Rajasthan ahead of restructuring the party organisation in the state.

AAP's new election in-charge in Rajasthan Vinay Mishra announced the dissolution of all units, including the state executive, in a party workers’ meeting at Birla Auditorium here.

“From today, the state executive, all district units of AAP Rajasthan are dissolved,” Mishra, who is a legislator in Delhi, said.

He also said a membership drive will be started in the state.

“We will connect people from village to village, house to house and will create a strong organisation in the state,” Mishra said.

He targeted the ruling Congress government over unemployment and farmer loan waiver issues.

On the occasion, a large number of people took membership of the AAP. PTI SDA AQS AQS