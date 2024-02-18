English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 15th, 2021 at 07:04 IST

AAP MLA questions Pb CM's events, asks farmers to allow other parties to hold political gatherings

AAP MLA questions Pb CM's events, asks farmers to allow other parties to hold political gatherings

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Alleging that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was carrying out a voter outreach programme in violation of a promise to farmers to not hold rallies till polls are announced, AAP MLA Aman Arora on Tuesday asked farm leaders to either "tighten Congress's reigns" or allow other parties to hold political programmes as well.

Singh on Monday laid the foundation stones of PAU-College of Agriculture in SBS Nagar and a government college in Hoshiarpur.

Advertisement

Arora accused Singh of carrying out a voter outreach programme under the guise of government functions and alleged that by doing so, the chief minister was going against the directions of farmers who had recently asked political parties in Punjab not to hold rallies till the elections are announced.

AAP's national executive member appealed to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that either "they should tighten the reins of the Congress and the CM, or reconsider their orders to allow other parties to organise political programmes".

Advertisement

Arora said this was a "clear violation" of the conditions fixed in a meeting of the Kisan Morcha with political parties.

"After four-and-a-half-years, Captain (Amarinder), who was sitting in a farmhouse, now remembers going to the public before the elections," he alleged in a statement.

Advertisement

On Singh's remark that farmers' protest in Punjab was hampering economic development, Arora said, "If Amarinder Singh believes that the state is suffering financial loss due to the farmers' protest, then Captain should tell what pressure he has put on the prime minister till now for withdrawal of the black laws." The chief minister should also tell people what steps he had taken to save Punjab from economic loss before these protests, Arora asked.

The AAP MLA said Singh should tell the people what he dID to make the state financially strong before these 'dharnas' and demonstrations.

Advertisement

"In Punjab, apart from farmers, many sections, including teachers, doctors, anganwadi workers and roadways employees, are sitting on dharnas. Does Amarinder Singh also want to send them to Delhi or Haryana," he asked.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema demanded that the Punjab government convene a session of the state assembly to discuss issues related to farmers, labourers, traders, employees and unemployed people.

Advertisement

"On September 3, there was a special session of the Vidhan Sabha dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur which cannot be technically or constitutionally linked to the Monsoon Session.

"In a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held before the commencement of the special session on that day, Speaker Rana KP Singh had assured that the session would be reconvened in 15-20 days in which all pending issues would be discussed. Therefore, a 15-day session should be called immediately," he said in a statement here. PTI CHS VSD AAR

Advertisement

Published September 15th, 2021 at 07:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Business
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

an hour ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

4 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

4 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

4 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

4 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP gets battle ready as PM Modi sets roadmap for 2024 elections

    Shows36 minutes ago

  2. Shah Jahan's Key Aide In Police Custody | Will Kamal Nath Jump Ship?

    Shows44 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet: Robert, Deepika Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. EU Lacks Funding to Produce Ammunition Supply for Ukraine: Borrell

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: SC to Hear Plea Seeking Probe into Violence on Feb 19

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo