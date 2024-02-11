Updated February 11th, 2024 at 00:12 IST
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Expelled From Congress For 6 Years
AICC has expelled Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years due to complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party.
Acharya Pramod Krishnam | Image: Image:Grab
New Delhi: The All Indian Congress Committee has expelled Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years due to complaints of indiscipline and repeated statements against the party, the grand-old party said in its official statement on Saturday.
Further, the statement added that the Congress President took the decision to immediately expel Krishnam following the request from the Uttar Pradesh Congress.
Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:29 IST
