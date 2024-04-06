×

Updated March 19th, 2023 at 07:53 IST

After 'Madira Pradesh' jibe, Kamal Nath uses Gandhi to shield against Chouhan attack

A fierce battle of words has broken out in Madhya Pradesh between Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.

Reported by: Megha Rawat
Kamal Nath
War of words between Kamal Nath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Image: ANI/PTI) | Image:self
"Shivraj Singh Chouhan, I have heard that in Chhindwara, you said that you want to end me. Everyone has to end one day, no one has become immortal," senior Congress leader Kamal Nath hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who on Thursday slammed Nath for calling the state 'Madira' (liquor) Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "I have only one wish that the holy land of Chhindwara, which I have been serving for the last 44 years and the soil of Madhya Pradesh which has given me an opportunity to serve, I would dedicate my life in its service. I do not mind this malice of yours. Mahatma Gandhi's Congress party has given me these values."

"Every child of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh knows that the power of horse trading has made you blind, intoxicated. When one's doom approaches, then one's mind, one's intelligence works perversely. May God give you longevity and wisdom too," he added. 

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday visited Chhindwara and took stock of the preparations for the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Chhindwara on March 25.In February, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Kamal Nath while speaking to reporters in Bhopal over the latter's ‘Madira Pradesh’ remark. The Chief Minister said that he would not tolerate the insult of Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said, "Nath does not have any connect to the soil and culture of the state and has insulted its eight crore citizens with this comment."

“The people of Madhya Pradesh are hardworking, honest, dutiful, and patriotic. Nath is insulting them. He should not hurt the people of the state like this. If you (Nath) are against us, then you can abuse us, but we will not tolerate the insult of Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said.

 

Speaking in his home turf Chhindwara earlier, Kamal Nath said, "When we say we are from MP, we are told we are from 'Madira Pradesh'. This is the full form of MP now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 'acche din' (good days) and Chouhan is trying to achieve it by bringing liquor prices down." Soon after his comments, Bharatiya Janata Party workers held protests in Ujjain, Jabalpur and some other cities against Nath during the day.

Published March 19th, 2023 at 07:53 IST

Narendra ModiAmit Shah

