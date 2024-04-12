Advertisement

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's family to express his grief on Tuesday (June 7). Gandhi's meeting comes more than a week after the singer was shot dead in broad daylight.

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from Punjab's Mansa and had joined the party in December, a few months ahead of Punjab assembly elections. Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot met Moosewala's parents during his Punjab visit. Following the death of Sidhu Moosewala, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on May 29 and offered his condolences.

Sachin Pilot meets Sidhu Moosewala's family in Mansa

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met the family of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in his native Mansa village. While speaking to the media, former Rajasthan deputy CM stated that the killings in Punjab have to stop as such incidents are being carried out to instil fear among the people of Punjab. He further urged the Central and State government must give strict punishment to those responsible.

"It's tragic how our leader was killed. An atmosphere of threat is being propagated in the state repetitively. I met the family members of Moosewala and shared their grief. Nothing can be more saddening than for a father to see the death of his young son. Such an incident happened to instil fear in people. Drug mafias, terrorists, gangsters are getting a foothold (in Punjab). I request the central and state government to take stern action against the culprits who have committed this heinous crime," said Sachin Pilot.

After the murder of Moosewala, there has been a demand to field the singer's father, Balkaur Singh, in the Sangrur by-election and Congress has also supported it. But Moosewala's father has dismissed the rumours of joining politics. Earlier, on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah had met Moosewala's parents in Chandigarh. Sachin Pilot's meeting with Moosewala's kin came in the backdrop of his Punjab visit. He reached Sri Ganganagar early morning and was welcomed by the Congress party workers.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

(Image: PTI/Sidhu_Moosewala-Facebook)