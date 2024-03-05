Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated July 7th, 2021 at 12:27 IST

Ahead of Cabinet expansion, Department of Public Enterprise brought under Finance Ministry

Ahead of the Cabinet expansion, the Government of India (GOI) merged the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) with the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

Reported by: Gargi Rohatgi
Edited by: Gargi Rohatgi
Department of Public Enterprises
PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Ahead of the Cabinet expansion, the Government of India (GOI) merged the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) with the Finance Ministry. DPE is the nodal entity for policy formulation for all central PSUs. The Department of Public Enterprise has been added as serial F under allocation of business rules under the Finance Ministry. With this latest addition, the Finance Ministry will now have 6 departments. 

According to experts, this move will help the government in speeding up strategic divestment and privatisation of PSEs. The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public enterprises will be called the Ministry of Heavy Industries. This will help in coordinating matters of general policy affecting all PSEs, rendering advice with reference to revival, restructuring and closure of PSEs.

This move will further help in reviewing capital projects and expenditure in central PSEs, evaluating and monitoring the performance of PSEs. The measures will be aimed at improving the performance of Central PSEs, categorization of central PSEs including conferring 'ratna' status and residual work with reference to the erstwhile bureau of public enterprises.

Union Cabinet expansion on July 7

According to sources, only one member will be allowed to accompany a Minister who will be sworn in.  An RT-PCR test done has been mandated for the attendees while the seats for the meeting will also be arranged as per social distancing norms.

According to sources, Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, ex-Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras have been summoned to Delhi which implies that they might be a part of PM Modi's reshuffled Cabinet. The other names in the race for a Ministerial berth include Pritam Munde, Zafar Islam, Locket Chatterjee amongst others.

New governors ahead of Cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion, the Centre on Tuesday appointed new governors for 8 states. The states of Karnataka, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Haryana were appointed new governors. Thawar Chand Gehlot, a sitting Union Minister for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka, leaving yet another Ministerial chair vacant. 

New Governors appointed by Centre:

  • Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed Governor of Karnataka 
  • Hari Babu Kambhampati is appointed as Governor of Mizoram
  • Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel is appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh
  • Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar is appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh
  • PS Sreedharan Pillai is transferred & appointed as Governor of Goa
  • Satyadev Narayan Arya is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura
  • Ramesh Bais is transferred as Governor of Jharkhand 
  • Bandaru Dattatreya appointed as Governor of Haryana

(Image: PTI)

Published July 7th, 2021 at 12:27 IST

Business

