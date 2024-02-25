Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 17th, 2022 at 20:54 IST

AIADMK slams DMK govt for 'double standards' on Hindi, ruling party hits back

AIADMK slams DMK govt for 'double standards' on Hindi, ruling party hits back

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI) On the one hand the ruling DMK cried foul claiming Hindi imposition by the Centre and on the other hand used Hindi to publicise its party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin in northern states and project him as a national leader, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam alleged on Sunday.

Hitting back, DMK leader and Minister for Tamil official language and culture, Thangam Thennarasu mocked at Panneerselvam for trying to publicise himself within his party after the AIADMK's announcement on party's organisational polls and defended translation of press notes into several languages, aimed at dissemination of information to people across the nation.

Advertisement

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) recalled that when Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, Stalin opposed it saying it would wreck the nation's integrity.

Pointing to a news report in a Tamil daily on issuance of two official press notes also in Hindi by the Tamil Nadu government, OPS accused the DMK regime of 'double standards' on the language issue.

Advertisement

A press note issued recently was related to archaeology and another one to an announcement made days ago on celebration of Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary as Equality Day.

Stalin's announcements are released in Hindi as well by the state government and the Chief Minister is changing tack when it came to protecting his interests, OPS alleged. Usually, official press releases are issued in Tamil and sometimes in English as well.

Advertisement

Claiming Hindi imposition by the Centre, the DMK pretended to champion the cause of Tamil and at the same time utilised Hindi to publicise Stalin, the AIADMK leader alleged in a statement.

Citing the news report, the AIADMK leader alleged that the ruling DMK used Hindi to publicise its president and Chief Minister Stalin in northern states and project him as a national leader in such regions.

Advertisement

The AIADMK Coordinator condemned the 'double standards' of the DMK and its bid to 'deceive' the people on the language front.

People have begun asking as to why Hindi was chosen, which reflected the 3-language formula, and not English under the 2-language policy that was enunciated by Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, Panneerselvam demanded to know.

Advertisement

He alleged that rather than nurturing the growth of Tamil, Stalin is involved in promoting himself using Hindi.

Thennarasu, also the Industries Minister who holds the archeology portfolio, in a statement defended the press notes in several languages, including Hindi. This was to take the key archeological findings on the ancient Tamil language and initiatives aimed at social justice (Equality Day) to people across the country, the Minister said.

Advertisement

During the AIADMK regime, Tamil classical literature books were translated into Hindi and released in 2019, Thennarasu recalled. PTI VGN ROH ROH

Advertisement

Published April 17th, 2022 at 20:54 IST

Amit Shah

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pak Woman Held Over Alleged Blasphemy After Mob Attack, Issues Apology

    World20 minutes ago

  2. Nagpur: Drunk Man Stabs Senior Over Work Performance Remark

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra trolls Ben Stokes' captaincy

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. Will Kiran Rao Submit Laapataa Ladies For Oscars 2025? Director Reacts

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  5. Credit offtake up by 20.3% till Jan 26, driven by personal loan growth

    Economy News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo