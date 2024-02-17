Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 30th, 2021 at 06:55 IST

Amid speculation over his future move, Amarinder meets Amit Shah; Says discussed farmers' stir

Amid speculation over his future move, Amarinder meets Amit Shah; Says discussed farmers' stir

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Amid speculation over his future move after resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here on Wednesday and said he discussed the prolonged farmers stir with him.

After his meeting that lasted for about 45 minutes, Singh tweeted "met Union Home Minister Amit Shahji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood." However, the politically significant meeting, which came days after Singh resigned as chief minister after accusing the Congress of humiliating him, raised speculation over his future plans ahead of the polls in Punjab with some political analysts viewing it as an indication that Singh may be seeking the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisement

After the Singh-Shah meeting, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Amit Shah's residence has become the centre of anti-Dalit politics.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said, "the arrogance of the those sitting in power has been hurt. Because if a Dalit is made the Chief Minister, then they ask who is making the decisions in the Congress." "The centre of anti-Dalit politics is nowhere else but Amit Shah's residence," he alleged.

Advertisement

He also alleged that "Amit Shahji and Modiji are burning in the fire of vengeance...They want to take revenge on Punjab as they have so far failed to serve the interests of their capitalist friends with the black anti-farmer laws. BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed #NoFarmersNoFood." Singh's meeting with Shah has added another dimension in politics in Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year.

Amid speculation that the former chief minister may join hands with the BJP, a senior BJP leader said such a possibility cannot be ruled out.

Advertisement

A lot will depend on whether the Centre makes a climbdown on the contentious farm laws, other sources said.

If the Modi government works to resolve the farmers' issue then it will smoothen Singh's path to either join the BJP or support it, they said.

Advertisement

With the farmers' protests also seen to be affecting the BJP's prospects in western UP, the Modi government may intensify efforts to end the stir. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are among the five states going to the assembly polls early next year.

Sources close to Singh said the former chief minister is learnt to have also discussed the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

Advertisement

Singh has been claiming that instability in Punjab may give Pakistan a handle to create disturbance in the border state.

He has also accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of being "close to (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan" and alleged that he is "dangerous" for the border state.

Advertisement

Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

There are reports that Amarinder may call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but there is no official confirmation.

Advertisement

According to the sources, the veteran Congress leader may also meet some of the 'Group of 23' leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Singh's meeting with Shah assumes significance as the Congress leader has not divulged his future plans but had asserted that he has not quit politics and would fight till the end.

Advertisement

Singh has also said that there were several options before him.

He had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Sidhu, who was appointed as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress.

Advertisement

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. PTI JTR/SKC KR PYK PYK

Advertisement

Published September 30th, 2021 at 06:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra ModiAmit Shah
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

5 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

5 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

5 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

5 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

5 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

7 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

a day ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

a day ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul, Jackky Jet Off To Goa With Family For Their Destination Wedding

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  2. Divya Shares Exciting Details About Her House Wedding With Apurva

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  3. 15 Arrested for Attempted Cheating in UP Constable Recruitment Exam

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Rs 5,143 crore FY23 PSU loss in ‘queen of hills’ indicate revival need

    Economy News40 minutes ago

  5. Pune Police Responds to Viral Video of Dangerous Bike Stunt

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo