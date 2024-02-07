English
January 27th, 2024

Amid Uncertainty in INDI Alliance, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Announces Bihar's Gameplan

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party expects that those who have the desire to protect the country's Constitution and democracy, will not take any hasty steps, amid indications that JDU was planning to revert to the BJP-led NDA.

Press Trust Of India
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. | Image:PTI
KALABURAGI, KARNATAKA: Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, said his party expects that those who have the desire to protect the country's Constitution and democracy, will definitely not take any hasty steps, amid indications that JD(U) was planning to revert to the BJP-led NDA. He said the Congress will make all efforts to keep the INDIA bloc united, while maintaining that he has no clarity as to what is in the JDU leadership's mind.

Responding to a question on the possibility of JDU going out of the INDIA alliance, Kharge said, "Are they (JD(U)) going out? I have not got any information about it so far. I have written a letter to them (JDU leadership) and have tried to talk to them. I don't know clearly what is in their minds." There are strong indications that JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was planning to quit the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state and revert to the BJP-led NDA.

Some JDU leaders like K C Tyagi have claimed that the INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress president said, "I'm going to Dehradun tomorrow and from there to Delhi. Once I go there, I will gather complete information about it and talk to you, otherwise it may lead to confusion.....Let's see what happens." Asked about the possibility of the JDU joining hands with the BJP to form a new government in Bihar, Kharge said, "We don't have that information. Whether they have gone to the Governor or whether they are going, they have not informed us. If the INDIA alliance had information about it, I could say authentically, or else it would add to speculations. Let's see what happens."

Stating that the Congress' effort for the unity of the INDIA alliance should not break, he said, "It's my appeal, I have made this appeal. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Chief), him (Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar), Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD chief), Sitaram Yechury (CPI(M) general secretary), and others." "I have told them that we have to stay united, only then can we give a good fight, and the INDIA alliance can be successful in fulfilling the intentions with which it was formed. We expect that those who have the desire to protect this country's Constitution and democracy, will definitely not take any hasty steps. This is my feeling, we will make all efforts," he added. 

January 27th, 2024

