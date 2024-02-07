English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Biased Manipulator: BJP's Annamalai Slams Stalin Government Over Communal Harmony Award

CM Stalin conferred the state government's ‘Communal Harmony Award’ to Mohammed Zubair during Republic Day Celebrations in Chennai

Apoorva Shukla
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai and CM MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai and CM MK Stalin | Image:PTI/File
  • 2 min read
Chennai: After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin awarded Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair on Republic Day, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has slammed the Stalin government for the choice. 

The Tamil Nadu State BJP unit has slammed the Stalin government over picking Zubair. The Tamil Nadu State BJP accused Stalin government of awarding a “biased manipulator”. Tamil Nadu State BJP President K Annamalai also slammed Stalin government over awarding Zubair. 

Annamalai, questioning the ruling DMK's choice to pick Zubair for the award, said that awarding Zubair is an insult to the other awardees. "The Social Harmony Award to a Biased Manipulator on Republic Day is an insult to all recipients of this award in the past...."  Annamalai said in a post on 'X.' The DMK has "developed a new liking for half-truth peddlers under the disguise of fact-checkers,” Annamalai added.

CM Stalin awards Mohammed Zubair

CM Stalin conferred the state government's ‘Communal Harmony Award’ to Mohammed Zubair during Republic Day Celebrations in Chennai on Friday, January 26. The Stalin government said that Zubair has been awarded for “his contribution in prevention of violence" by debunking claims in social media that migrant workers were under attack in Tamil Nadu.

The government said in March 2023, claims were made in social media that "migrant workers were being attacked in Tamil Nadu." After verifying the authenticity of the video clips that made such claims, Zubair made it amply clear in AltNews that such claims were false and such attacks did not take place in Tamil Nadu at all.

"Thus, he stopped the spread of rumours against Tamil Nadu and acted to prevent violence caused by caste, religion, race and language," in the state, the government said in the citation. "In appreciation of the services rendered by him in maintenance of communal harmony, Thiru Mohammed Zubair is presented with the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award for the year 2024." 

What is Tamil Nadu’s Communal Harmony Award? 

The Tamil Nadu government instituted the Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award in the year 2000 for nurturing communal harmony.

It is being given to a person belonging to the state in recognition of outstanding services in building harmony. The award carries a medal, a cash component of Rs 25,000 and a certificate honouring the services. The government said Zubair is a resident of Denkanikottai taluka of Krishnagiri district. 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

