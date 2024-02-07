Advertisement

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, on January 29, said that arrest will be made in the alleged ration scam in Bengal in which TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan is an accused. On the Enforcement Directorate (ED) serving a notice to the TMC leader, Bose said, "Arrest will happen. Law will be established, don't be in a hurry. Whatever is to be done under the law and the constitution, will be done. This is not a promise but a commitment."

#WATCH | On ED notice to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, West Bengal Governor CV Aananda Bose says, "...Arrest will happen. Law will be established don't be in a hurry...Whatever is to be done under the law and the constitution, will be done. This is not a promise but a… pic.twitter.com/2K6a03I9xB — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Shahjahan is under ED's radar for his alleged involvement in the said multi-crore scam and raids have been conducted at his residence in Bengal's Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. He is currently on the run after ED officials were attacked on their way to raid his residence on January 5.

The BJP has been strongly protesting over the crumbling law and order situation in Bengal. In Barrackpore, the party workers protested against the Mamata Banerjee and were met with water canons in response.

#WATCH | Police use water cannon against BJP workers in Barrackpore protesting against West Bengal government over law and order situation in the state pic.twitter.com/t0Oab3zyy4 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

"We did a protest outside the CP office. Police used water cannons and tear gas, they lathi-charged and even pelted stones. This is a Taliban police working on the instructions of Mamata Banerjee. Women have been lathi-charged by policemen. Ashish Maurya is the police officer. We will go to the court against him," Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

