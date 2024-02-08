Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:13 IST

Arvind Kejriwal Attends 'Sundarkand' Recitation Programme in Delhi Ahead of Ram Temple Opening

The Sundarkand programme was organised in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital.

Digital Desk
Sundarkand recitation programme
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita participated in a Sunderkand recitation programme in Delhi’s Rohini area on Tuesday | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the grand Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita participated in a Sundarkand recitation programme in Delhi’s Rohini area on Tuesday. The event was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Pracheen Shri Balaji Mandir in Rohini.

CM Kejriwal shared the video from the Sundarkand recitation programme social media platform X. A huge crowd can be seen attending the event. CM Kejriwal had on Monday invited the devotees living nearby to attend the event. The Sundarkand programme was organised in all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital by the party.

According to AAP sources, the party has planned to organise a Sundarkand recitation programme on the first Tuesday of every month.

AAP organises Sundarkand recitation programmes across Delhi

The initiative – which aims to engage residents in the recitation of 'Sundarkand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa,' starting next week. Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also attended one such event in Chirag Dilli.

On Monday, Bharadwaj had told PTI that an organization within the AAP has been specifically formed to oversee and coordinate these events – being organized as part of the bigger spiritual and cultural initiative – in the lead-up to the momentous event in Ayodhya,

For the uninitiated, 'Sundarkand' is a significant chapter in the epic ‘Ramacharitmanas’ , which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not yet received a formal invitation for the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple, sources within the AAP have mentioned that a letter received a few days ago has reportedly informed the chief minister to block his dates. A formal invitation – along with detailed information – is expected to follow, PTI reported, quoting the AAP insiders.

The 'Sundarkand' recitation programmes are set to become a regular feature in the city's cultural calendar, providing an avenue for residents to participate in spiritual activities and celebrate their cultural heritage.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

