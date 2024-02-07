Drama unfolded outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Delhi Police's crime branch team was seen leaving from his residence after serving him notice. | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Drama unfolded outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Saturday as a crime branch team was seen leaving from his residence after serving him notice in connection with Aam Aadmi Party's allegation that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs. The officials have sought a reply from Kejriwal within three days, news agency ANI reported.

Upon its arrival, the team – led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer – had insisted that they would hand over the notice to Kejriwal only as it was on his name, while officials at the CM's residence reportedly informed that they were ready to collect the notice and issue a receiving thereof.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Jasmine Shah was seen trying to seek an explanation from a crime branch official on the legal provision under which he was insisting on handing over the notice to Kejriwal personally.

"I asked a simple question to the Delhi police officer standing in front of the entrance of the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal: Under which law is he insisting to hand over a notice personally to CM? He had no answers. It is clear they are only here for nautanki (drama)," Shah wrote on social media platform ‘X’, while also posting a video along with it.

Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, on the other hand, claimed the police were deliberately not delivering the notice to the CM's office. "This is so embarrassing for the Modi government. The BJP is totally exposed today. Yesterday, all BJP spokespersons had alleged that the CM's office did not receive any police notice. Today, they are exposed. The Police ACP [is] deliberately not delivering notice to the CM office," Bharadwaj wrote on ‘X’.

Another AAP leader, Sandeep Pathak, told news agency PTI, "All officials will now have to learn to say no, no matter how much pressure they face (from the Centre)."

According to PTI, the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have claimed that the police brought the media along with them just so they could tarnish the chief minister's [Kejriwal's] image.

Kejriwal ‘Crownless King’ of Corruption, Always on the Run From Probe, BJP Says

Calling Kejriwal the “crownless king of corruption who is always on the run”, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “It's a strange situation. People of Delhi are today compelled to call Kejriwal a 'bhagoda' (fugitive)”.

It is because, Poonawalla continued, when the Enforcement Directorate issued five summons to Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor scam, he "ran away". He “did not appear before the probe agency and cooperate in the investigation”, Poonawalla said in a sharp reaction.

"When the Delhi Police crime branch reaches his doorsteps to serve him notice under the CrPC for his cooperation in the investigation into the allegations levelled by him only, then too he runs away," PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

"Delhi CM Kejriwal is considered a 'betaaj baadshah' (crownless king) of corruption who is always on the run when it comes to facing law-enforcement and probe agencies. On the run and hit and run: This is Kejriwal's character and politics. That's why people of Delhi are saying 'Bhag Kejriwal Bhag' (run Kejriwal run)," Poonawalla reportedly added.

The BJP leader further alleged that “there is no department left in the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi where ‘Kejriwal and company’ did not cheat and loot – be it excise policy, medicines, education or his ‘sheesh mahal’ – the official residence of the chief minister”.

"Fugitive Kejriwal has no faith in the Constitution. He considers himself above the Constitution, law and order as well as probe agencies. That's why he is called 'nizam-e-Kejriwal'. That's why he is on the run," Poonawalla said.

