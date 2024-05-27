Advertisement

Malegaon: In a shocking incident, unknown assailants on Sunday night opened fire on AIMIM leader and former mayor Abdul Malik, leaving him grievously injured. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Malegaon.

Malik was hit by a total of 3 bullets in this firing. The incident took place late on Sunday evening when the former mayor was having tea at a local dhaba. According to our sources, Malik's condition is serious and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In the backdrop of this shooting, a large number of police forces were deployed in the area as the situation is still tense in the area, as per sources.

(This is a breaking copy...)