Updated June 6th, 2022 at 19:06 IST

Assembly session to begin in Bengal on June 10

Assembly session to begin in Bengal on June 10

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Assembly session in West Bengal is set to begin on June 10, during which several education-related bills will be tabled, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The duration of the session is yet to be decided, and a call on it will only be taken after an all-party meeting and another Business Advisory Committee (BA committee) meeting on June 9.

"The assembly session will begin on June 10. All TMC MLAs have been asked to be present at the session, which will begin at 1 pm. The TMC legislature party will meet at 2 pm. At least seven to eight bills related to the education department, including some seeking amendments, will be tabled during the session," he said.

According to TMC sources, a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of state-run universities is likely to be tabled.

The state cabinet has already approved the proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

An amendment bill to remove Dhankhar as a 'visitor' of private universities in the state and appoint the education minister in his place is also expected to be tabled during the session. PTI PNT RMS RMS

Published June 6th, 2022 at 19:06 IST

