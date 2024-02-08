Advertisement

Kolkata: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday came down heavily against the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, saying that attack on monks and priests in the politically-violent state is not surprising. Demanding stringent action against the culprits, he said, “Not surprised by attack on sadhus in politically-violent Bengal.”

The Assam CM, who was in Kolkata on Saturday, responded to the incident by saying that the members of ‘Sanatan Hindu Dharma’ were on target in the state.

Notably, three monks (Sadhus) on their way to Gangasagar Mela were allegedly beaten up by a violent mob over suspicion of being kidnappers in disguise in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

Assam CM urged for prompt action

Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the ruling TMC to take prompt action into the matter.

He said, "I am not surprised by the incident of attack on sadhus in Purulia. I had also been subjected to heavy stone-pelting in the state when I was moving in a convoy sometime back. Political violence has assumed a new dimension in West Bengal and the attack on venerable sadhus is only one manifestation."

"The sadhus, who renounce everything, are branded as culprits while real culprits are being feted here. We have to think about ways to come out of this situation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Purulia police have claimed that the attack on the monks took place due to a misunderstanding between them and three girls due to language problems, and dismissed any communal overtones in the incident.

January 22 will witness resurgence of Hindu civilisation: CM Himanta

Expressing his thoughts over the Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony on January 22, Assam CM Himanta asserted that January 22 is not day of conflict but is a day of resurgence of Hindus. He said that on January 22, when Ram temple will be consecrated in Ayodhya, the country will witness the resurgence of Hindu civilisation.

"It will be a day of triumph Hindus have been waiting for the last 500 years. January 22 will not be a day of conflict but a day of reuniting India. It will be a day of resurgence of the Hindu civilisation, a day of triumph. We are getting good wishes from Muslims," he added.

Referring to an alleged remark by a TMC MP that the BJP was using Lord Ram for political gains, the chief minister said, "They don't have the courage to say such words against icons of other religions. We don't believe in tarnishing the image of any religious icon like the TMC. The BJP believes in giving equal respect to every religion but will also staunchly oppose any effort to belittle Lord Ram."

Alleging that opposition parties such as the TMC have given a different meaning to the word secularism, he added, "Secularism does not mean professing anti-Hinduism. From the words of such TMC leaders, it seems secularism tantamount to saying whatever you like about Hindu gods."

