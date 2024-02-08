Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. During his ‘Motion of Thanks’ address, PM Modi launched an all out fierce attack on Congress. From poking a funny jibe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to accusing Congress of creating narratives to divide country, here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha -

PM Modi's jibe at Kharge

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Mallikarjun Kharge for providing the entertainment that is often missed in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi also playfully remarked about Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Kharge spoke at length that day because his ‘two special commandos were absent from the House’.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think… pic.twitter.com/XrG9Bn6wtA — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

PM Modi said, "I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also added, "Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'..."

‘I pray, Congress at least gets 40 seats in Lok Sabha 2024’

Referring to Mallikarjun Kharge's '400 paar' speech, PM Modi also brought up TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent statement suggesting that the Congress might not cross 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He said, “A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (in Lok Sabha elections 2024). I pray that you are able to secure 40.”

VIDEO | "A challenge has come from West Bengal that the Congress would not be able to cross 40 seat-mark (in 2024 Lok Sabha elections). I pray that they are able to save 40 (seats). This party (Congress) has an outdated thought process as well. Now, they have also outsourced… pic.twitter.com/xCmdYEURRw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2024

PM Modi accuses Congress of creating narratives to divide country

Accusing the Congress of promoting narrative to divid the country, PM Modi said while the party has ceased large chunks of country's land to enemy but is now giving sermons to us on internal security. “Congress is now trying to create north-south divide,” he asserted.

“...The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security. The Congress that brought India's economy from number 12 to number 11 in 10 years...we brought India's economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies,” the Prime Minister launched pincer attack on Congress.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "...The Congress that handed over a large part of our land to our enemies, the Congress which stopped the modernisation of the country's armies, is today giving us speeches on national security and internal security, the Congress which,… pic.twitter.com/PJuvfHTtLZ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

‘Soch Se Bhi Outdated’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Congress over its outdated idelogy. He said, “...When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated, they have outsourced their work...Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you.”

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...When I hear them, both there and here (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), my belief is further strengthened that the party (Congress) has become outdated even with their thinking. When their thinking has become outdated,… pic.twitter.com/g9lSMuidif — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

PM Modi quotes Dr. Manmohan Singh to hit back at ‘misuse of agencies’ spin

Prime Minister Modi also took a swipe at former PM Manmohan Singh during his address in Rajya Sabha today. Stating that policy palalysis was synonymous to the previous UPA government, PM Modi quotes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh:

'In tax collection, there is corruption. GST should be brought in to control it. There is leakage in ration distribution. Govt contracts are not being distributed properly."

Stating how Dr. Manmohan Singh himself agreed that the Indian economy under his rule crumbled, PM Modi spoke about another quote by Manmohan Singh where he had said- 'Our growth is slow, inflation rate is increasing."

PM Modi counters Congress’ caste clamour with Nehru letter

In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi read out a letter by former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers.

He said, "....I am reading out its translation - "I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards..," That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth...Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today."

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads out a letter by the then PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers.



He says, "....I am reading out its translation - "I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against… pic.twitter.com/MeulkyxRLP — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

The Prime Minister asked, "The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British?...Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British?...Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?..."

PM Modi also said that he feels ‘pity’ for the party which ‘blindly follows Jawaharlal Nehru’.

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress has been their biggest opponent of Dalits, backward and tribal people by birth. Sometimes, a question comes to my mind if Baba Saheb had not been there, whether the SC/ST would not have got a reservation..." pic.twitter.com/LeaWeLpAdt — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

“Congress has been their biggest opponent of Dalits, backward and tribal people by birth. Sometimes, a question comes to my mind if Baba Saheb had not been there, whether the SC/ST would not have got a reservation,” the PM added.

PM Modi lays the vision for ‘Modi 3.0’ era

Asserting that Modi 3.0 will lay strong foundation for 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Modi said, "I have always said that today the country needs competitive cooperative federalism. There should be healthy comeptition among our states so that they go ahead rapidly. We need to walk with a positive mindset..."

