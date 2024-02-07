Offices, including the Governor's secretariat, have been ordered to remain open on Sunday in view of the likelihood of hectic activities, said reports.

Currently, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the biggest party in the Bihar legislative assembly with 79 MLAs, while the BJP stands second with 78 MLAs. Incumbent CM

’s JD(U) stands distant third with 45 MLAs and the Congress has 19. The Left parties have 14 seats. A political party needs 122 (half) of the total 243 seats to form government in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has 159 MLAs in total. If

returns to the NDA fold, the alliance will have 157 MLAs- a clear cut majority.