Offices, including the Governor's secretariat, have been ordered to remain open on Sunday in view of the likelihood of hectic activities, said reports.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumping the ruling Mahagathbandhan which he had joined less than 18 months ago may result in a major setback for the Opposition’s INDI Alliance as Nitish Kumar is credited for stitching the alliance together.

Reports suggest that BJP has demanded two deputy CMs in the state and the position of speaker to be from the BJP while the CM post will stay with Nitish Kumar

JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar attacked Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday, January 28, saying that wherever the Congress Yatra goes, the allies drift apart. “ Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party has the right to take out a padayatra but the results of that padayatra - when he went to Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was sidelined and now when he is about to enter Bihar, the political scenario is changing here,” said JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar.

Earlier, JDU spokersperon KC Tyagi said that the INDI Alliance is on the verge of collapse and accused the Congress party of insulting Nitish Kumar . "The INDI bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDI bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," said KC Tyagi.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) leader Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and raised some concerns over Nitish cozying up to BJP once again. Paswan later told reporters he has received assurances on several of his issues but added that he will finalise his party's stand on developments in Bihar after the situation becomes clear.

BJP's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde on Saturday blamed the Congress for the imminent "break up" of Nitish Kumar with the opposition INDI alliance.

Currently, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the biggest party in the Bihar legislative assembly with 79 MLAs, while the BJP stands second with 78 MLAs. Incumbent CM

’s JD(U) stands distant third with 45 MLAs and the Congress has 19. The Left parties have 14 seats. A political party needs 122 (half) of the total 243 seats to form government in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has 159 MLAs in total. If

returns to the NDA fold, the alliance will have 157 MLAs- a clear cut majority.