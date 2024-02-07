Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

Action Begins at 10AM in Bihar, Nitish Kumar Likely To Take Oath Today- 10 Points

The ongoing suspense in Bihar is likely to end today with Nitish Kumar's resignation and swearing in ceremony, say reports

Apoorva Shukla
Bihar Politics News Nitish Kumar
Suspense to end today in Bihar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Patna: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar is likely to jump ships again. Nitish Kumar is likely to desert the ruling Mahagathbandhan, after joining it 18 months ago, and return to BJP-led NDA. The ongoing suspense in Bihar is likely to end today with Nitish Kumar's resignation and swearing in ceremony. 

  1. Nitish Kumar is likely to meet the Bihar Governor today, said sources. Nitish Kumar has reportedly sought time to meet the Governor this morning and is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan government. It is being said that he may resign after meeting the Governor. 
  2. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held today. Offices, including the Governor's secretariat, have been ordered to remain open on Sunday in view of the likelihood of hectic activities, said reports. 
  3. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumping the ruling Mahagathbandhan which he had joined less than 18 months ago may result in a major setback for the Opposition’s INDI Alliance as Nitish Kumar is credited for stitching the alliance together. 
  4. Reports suggest that BJP has demanded two deputy CMs in the state and the position of speaker to be from the BJP while the CM post will stay with Nitish Kumar
  5. JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar attacked Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday, January 28, saying that wherever the Congress Yatra goes, the allies drift apart. “Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party has the right to take out a padayatra but the results of that padayatra - when he went to Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was sidelined and now when he is about to enter Bihar, the political scenario is changing here,” said JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar. 
  6. Earlier, JDU spokersperon KC Tyagi said that the INDI Alliance is on the verge of collapse and accused the Congress party of insulting Nitish Kumar. "The INDI bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDI bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," said KC Tyagi. 
  7. Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) leader Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and raised some concerns over Nitish cozying up to BJP once again. Paswan later told reporters he has received assurances on several of his issues but added that he will finalise his party's stand on developments in Bihar after the situation becomes clear.
  8. BJP's Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde on Saturday blamed the Congress for the imminent "break up" of Nitish Kumar with the opposition INDI alliance. 
  9. Currently, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the biggest party in the Bihar legislative assembly with 79 MLAs, while the BJP stands second with 78 MLAs. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) stands distant third with 45 MLAs and the Congress has 19. The Left parties have 14 seats.  A political party needs 122 (half) of the total 243 seats to form government in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has 159 MLAs in total. If Nitish Kumar returns to the NDA fold, the alliance will have 157 MLAs- a clear cut majority. 
  10. Further, if the JD(U) quits and the RJD under Tejashwi Yadav plans to stake claim for the government in alliance with the Left parties, then the coalition would need 8 more MLAs to come into power in the state.
Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

